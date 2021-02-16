Global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2026

Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market is segmented into

Thermosetting Plastic Products

Thermoplastic Plastic Products

Segment by Application, the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market is segmented into

Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market Share Analysis

Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) business, the date to enter into the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market, Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Jushi Group

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Fiber Glass Industries

China National Materials Group

AGY Holding

PPG Industries

