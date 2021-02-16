Global Tyres Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Tyres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tyres development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Ube Material
SPARES2GO
BITS4REASONS
MICHELIN
Continental
DUNLOP
Bridgestone
Hankook
Giti
Pirelli
KUMHO TIRE
Zcrubber
Triangle
DOUBLE STAR
CELIMO
ROYAL BLACK
TIANJIN WANDA TYRE GROUP CO., LTD
Haida
Nokian Renkaat Oyj
APLUS
GOODRIDE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Skewed Tire
Radial Tire
Market segment by Application, split into
Car
Light Truck
Trucks and Buses
Agricultural Vehicles
Construction Vehicle
Aircraft
Motorcycle
Bicycle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tyres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tyres development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tyres are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.