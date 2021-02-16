High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Key Findings, COVID – 19 Analysis, Regional Study, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Overview:

High performance data analytics is picking up the pace with burgeoning digitalization process in industries and increasing adoption of cloud-based services. The global high performance data analytics market can experience an astounding 18% CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022) with an estimated valuation of USD 82 billion. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report analyzes its market worth with an in-depth study of its drivers who bask in its features such as time-critical based analysis and simulation. Its ability to stream analytics, graph modeling and visualization, architecture analysis, and data analysis either on-cloud or on-premise can be seen as a boon for industries across verticals. Furthermore, growing adoption high performance data analytics in small & medium enterprises (SMEs) can vouch for the high performance data analytics market’s assured future growth.

However, the High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market has its share of deterrents. High installation value, lack of funding in poor economic zones and complexity in its programming procedure can bog down the high performance data analytics market during the forecast period. Stringent government laws can also act as a headwind for the market.

In recent times, high performance data analytics market has grown exponentially owing to its integration in several industries. However, this can be analyzed as a direct result of strategic decisions taken by companies to engage the market and help it grow.

For instance, Hortonworks, IBM, and Red Hat have allied to create an open hybrid architecture initiative that would help in managing big data workloads. Red Hat again is collaborating with IBM in an attempt to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption.

Ericsson is collaborating with Juniper Networks and ECI Telecom to improve 5G mobile networks.

Major Key Players:

Crucial players in global high performance data analytics (HPDA) market include Cisco system, Inc. (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Cray Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), ATOS SE (France), and others.

Industry Trend:

Telekom Slovenije Group has recently allied with Exasol, the world’s first in-memory analytics database by transforming their previous infrastructure. Their aim is now to have data monetization, and Exasol is to help them out with high-speed data handling.

Saama’s life science analytics cloud (LSAC) can provide relevant analytics by incorporating structured and unstructured data. The cloud-based solution can take in data ingestion, integration, and analysis and enables companies to work faster.

Segmentation:

The global high performance data analytics market can be segmented by component, technologies, and application.

By component, the high performance data analytics Market comprises hardware and software.

Based on technologies, the high performance data analytics market can be segmented into structured, semi-structured and unstructured.

Application-wise, the high performance data analytics market includes manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, retailers, energy, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the high performance data analytics market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is the global bellwether in this segment and is gaining the most owing to its tendency to bank on latest technologies that would simplify the operational process. The region has a world-class infrastructure which can vouch for its current market position. The situation can remain so in the foreseeable future as well. Europe’s market position is just behind North America. These two regions share similar features owing to which they are receiving substantial growth and are making a mark in the high performance data analytics market. The APAC is the third largest market with several developing countries investing substantially in revamping their infrastructure. This could lead to the mushrooming of regional high performance data analytics market.

