Global Heritage Tourism Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Heritage Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Heritage Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Expedia Group

Priceline Group

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

BCD Travel

HRG North America

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal/Travelong

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

Altour

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Americas Group

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

Mountain Travel Sobek

TUI AG

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travel Group

Butterfield & Robinson

ATG Travel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Very Motivated

Partially Motivated

Accessory

Accidental

Not Motivated

Market segment by Application, split into

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Heritage Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Heritage Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heritage Tourism are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

