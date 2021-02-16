Global Teff Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Market Overview

Teff is a fine grain primarily grown in Ethiopia and Eritrea. Teff grows in both waterlogged soils and droughts, making it a dependable staple food. The colour of teff varies from Yellowish Brown to Ivory based on the environmental and soil conditions. White and ivory has the mildest flavor, while darker varieties have sour after fermentation and sweet & light in flavor before fermentation. Teff is rich in calcium & Iron and consumption of teff based products provide several health

benefits to the consumer. The currently available teff based food products available in the market include bread, muffins, chocolates, waffles, and porridge.

The global teff products market valued USD XX million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.

Market Dynamics:

Corn, barley, and wheat are considered as staple food for large group of population across the globe. However, wheat and barley are rich in gluten and the growing prevalence of gluten related diseases such as celiac and gluten ataxia is surging the need for gluten free alternatives. Teff evolved as an effective solution to cater the need for gluten free

diets owing to its gluten-free and nutrient rich nature. The high nutrition content in teff is well suitable for celiac patients who usually suffer from mineral malabsorption. Due to its low glycemic index, it is suitable to eat for type 2 diabetes patients. According to Celiac disease foundation, prevalence of celiac disease was 4% in South America, 0.5% in Africa and North America, 0.8% in Europe and Oceania.

Furthermore, the entry of startups such as Wild For and Truefarm Foods with novel teff based formulations is enhancing the access to wide consumer base, thus supporting to growth of the market. Shift in consumer preference towards gluten free food associated with growing availability of teff based products are additionally contributing to the growth of the market. Lift of Ban imposed over the exports of teff by Ethiopia government exposed teff to the international market. Growing exports of teff from ethipoia to the developed nations such as U.S. and Europe is expected to further boos the global teff products market during the forecast period.

Lack of availability of production units for teff in rest of the world is hindering the growth of global teff market. Teff in majorly grown in Ethiopia and Eritrea due to suitable environmental and soil conditions. Ethiopia accounted to over 85% of global teff production in 2018.

Segment Analysis

Global teff products market is segmented on the basis of product type into flour, flakes, ready mix, breads, pan cakes, beverages, muffins and others. Teff flour is widely used in production of baked goods and it has been traditionally used in Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine to make injeria bread. Teff flour is the primary ingredient in production of breads, muffins and pancakes. Growing adoption of gluten free food and increase in adoption of teff based food expected to increase usage of teff flour as a source for baked food across the globe. Health benefits associated with the usage of teff flour includes ability to reduce weight, increased blood circulation, reduced menstrual stress, aid people with celiac disease, and many others.

Geographical Presentation

By region, the global teff products market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and America. Europe is expected to dominate the global teff products market due to growing awareness among the communities regarding allergen-free diets and increased attention towards health. Furthermore, high interest among European customers towards new and authentic food led to increased adoption of teff flour and flakes. Teff is milled and consumed as an alternative to regular wheat flour in several countries including Germany, the Netherlands, France, and other European countries. Germany and the Netherlands are the largest market for niche or special cereals. Together, they account for 70% of total European imports of niche cereals. The demand for bakery products and growing use of gluten-free materials led to increased sales of teff based products in Germany. Teff products are currently available across the region in major retailers such as Sainsbury and Holland & Barrett.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for gluten-free products and growing research initiatives by government organizations for the development of agro technology suitable for teff. Central Food and Technological Research Institute partnered with Sri Sri Rural Development program for development of agro-technology, which is suitable for production of Teff in India. Major countries in Asia-Pacific region such as China and India are dependent on grain-based food majorly flour, flakes and ready mix.

Competitive Analysis

Several U.S. and European food startups marked the business of teff products with their novel teff based formulations such as bread, pancakes, and muffins. The highly evolving market is likely to witness many new entrants and new product launches over the forecast period owing to potential demand from consumers.

Some of the key players in the global teff products market includes Anthony’s Goods, Millets Place BV, TeffLand AB, The Teff Company.

New product launches by teff producers and globally renowned food chain players to meet the consumer demand are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in global teff products market.

New product launches by the prominent players in developing to meet the consumer demand for gluten-free food is the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the global teff products market. For instance,

• In February 2019, TeffLand launched new lines of grain and flour for teff cereal in both Ivory and Brown Packages.

• In February 2017, Waitrose supermarket in London launched a bread using gluten-free grain “Teff”.

