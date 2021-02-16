Foam Glass Market, Business Opportunities, Leading Players, COVID-19 Overview, Industry Statistics, Revenue and Future Investments 2027

The global foam glass market is expected to exhibit a strong 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global foam glass market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2.5 billion by 2025, according to the MRFR report. The report presents a detailed analysis of the foam glass market’s growth over the historical review period, providing a detailed overview of the major drivers and restraints propelling the market growth. The major players operating in the global foam glass market are also profiled in the report, in order to provide readers with a clear picture concerning the market’s competitive landscape.

Foam glass is made from recycled glass and consists mostly of gas-filled closed cells enclosed by glass. Foam glass is manufactured by heating cullet along with a chemical foaming agent, which gasifies near the melting temperature of the glass. This creates a foaming effect in the glass, leading to the creation of glass foam upon cooling. The hard, rigid material thus obtained is widely used in insulation and protective applications in construction and industrial applications, where the many benefits of glass foam shine through, making it the perfect material for large-scale commercial use. Glass foam is resistant to physical as well as chemical attacks, making it highly useful in protective applications. It is also non-radioactive and ages well, providing high-end performance for a number of years. This has resulted in a growing demand for glass foam from the construction and industrial sectors.

As the construction industry has grown, the demand for insulating materials has grown alongside it, resulting in strong growth prospects for the glass foam market. In commercial infrastructure projects as well as residential construction, insulation is highly important, as it plays a vital role in protecting the building from fires, electrical short circuits, and water leakage. The strong ability of glass foam in keeping out heat and electric radiation is likely to propel its demand as an insulating material over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global foam glass market include Owens Corning, Glapor, UUSIOAINES OY/Ltd., Polydros SA, Pittsburgh Corning UK Ltd., Metecno, MISAPOR, Anhui Huichang New Material Co. Ltd., Pinosklo, and Geocell.

Segmentation:

The global foam glass market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, process, application, and region.

By type, the global foam glass market is segmented into open cell and closed cell. Closed cell foam glass dominates the global foam glass market due to its widespread usage in thermal and acoustic insulation. Open cell foam glass, on the other hand, has a more niche usage palette, and is used in specialty acoustic insulation projects.

By end use, the global foam glass market is segmented into industrial, and building and infrastructure. The industrial segment is likely to retain the dominant share in the foam glass market over the forecast period, as industrial growth has been a major feature of the economic growth observed in regions such as Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, and South America. The high heat and chemical resistance of foam glass is likely to result in increasing demand for foam glass from the industrial end use sector in the coming years.

By process, the global foam glass market is segmented into physical and chemical. Chemical manufacturing dominates the foam glass market, as chemically manufactured foam glass exhibits higher sturdiness than physically manufactured foam glass.

By application, the global foam glass market is segmented into building and industrial installations, and chemical systems.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is the largest regional market for foam glass, with Asia Pacific holding the title of the fastest growing market. Growing industrial construction in both these regions is likely to remain a key driver for the foam glass market over the forecast period.

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/epoxy-composite-market-key-player-analysis-type-and-business-opportunities-current-trends-forecast-by-2023-2021-01-13

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-analysis-on-aluminium-metals-market-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-53-size-share-growth-industry-trends-and-regional-demand-by-2025-2021-01-13

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/monosodium-glutamate-market-opportunity-assessment-market-challenges-key-vendor-analysis-vendor-landscape-by-2023-2021-01-13

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/polyvinyl-butyral-market-regional-analysis-and-business-opportunity-and-global-scope-by-forecast-2019-to-2025-2021-01-13



About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/