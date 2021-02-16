Global Flow Cytometry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights

Flow cytometry is a technique used to identify the characteristics of a cell or a particle using a laser beam. Flow cytometry is used in various research and development activities and it also has applications in medical diagnostics. The growing adoption of new technology, increasing use of flow cytometry in diagnostics, and increasing applications of flow cytometry in pharmaceutical research and development are the major factors driving the growth of the global Flow Cytometry Market Size. Additionally, increasing R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the top players, such as new product launches, are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2016, Sysmex America Inc. has introduced New CyFlow monoclonal antibodies in the market, this new reagent was introduced in the American market which will be available for use in academic as well as clinical research and commercial manufacturing.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global Flow Cytometry Market Size during the forecast period owing to the technological advancement, increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, and well-established healthcare sector in the region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to the increasing number of cancer patients in the region and government funding and support of the healthcare sector. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about healthcare, increasing research and development activities and favorable government initiatives for the establishment of healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global Flow Cytometry Market Size.

Segmentation

The global Flow Cytometry Market Size has been segmented on the basis of products & services, technology, application, and end-user.

On the basis of products & services, the market has been classified as reagents and consumables, flow cytometry instruments, services, software, and accessories. The flow cytometry instruments segment has been further divided into cell analyzers and cell sorters.

The market by technology has been divided into cell-based flow cytometry and bead-based flow cytometry.

The application segment has been divided into research applications, clinical applications, and industrial applications. The research applications segment has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology and immunology. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sub-segment has been divided into drug discovery, stem cell research, and in vitro toxicity testing. Furthermore, the immunology segment has been sub-segmented into cell sorting, apoptosis, cell cycle analysis, cell viability, cell counting, and other research applications. The clinical applications segment includes cancer, hematology, immunodeficiency diseases, organ transplantation, and other clinical applications.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into commercial, research institutes, hospitals and clinics, and academic institutes.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the flow cytometry are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company., Danaher., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Luminex Corporation., Miltenyi Biotec, Sysmex Partec GmbH Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sony Corporation, Biomérieux S.A., and Enzo Biochem Inc.

