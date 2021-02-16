Global Lupus Market Production, Capacity, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis And Forecast 2023

Many companies are engaged in the global lupus market. The prominent players in the market are engaged in strategic collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2017, Sanofi and ImmuNext agreed to develop treatments for autoimmune diseases including multiple sclerosis and lupus.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, rising demand for better treatment options, growing prevalence of lupus, government initiatives for lupus, and availability of reimbursement. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global lupus market owing to the increasing number of research and development activities and the rising prevalence of lupus in the region. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to the growing prevalence of lupus, continuously growing healthcare sector and increasing regional expansion by prominent market players. The Middle East & Africa has the lowest share of the market. Majority of the market of this region is expected to be held by the Middle East region due to a well-developed healthcare sector.

Segmentation

The Global Lupus Market has been segmented into type, treatment, and end user. The global market, by types, has been segmented into systemic lupus erythematosus, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, drug-induced lupus erythematosus, and neonatal lupus. The systemic lupus erythematosus segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the growing prevalence and increasing drug development in recent years.

On the basis of treatment, the global market has been segmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antimalarial drugs, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, biologics, and other.

On the basis of end user, the global market has been segmented into hospital & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global lupus market are Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cadila Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Lycera Corporation, Eli Lily and Company, and Merck KGaA.

