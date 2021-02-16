In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Poised to Achieve Significant Growth in the Years to Come

As per the latest report published by Market Research Report, the global market for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) device will witness an impressive CAGR of 10.50% from 2018 to 2023 and reach a valuation of over USD 12,700 Mn.

IVF is a landmark achievement in assistive reproductive technology, which has become extremely popular in recent years. IVF helps in overcoming issues in conceiving or natural impregnation. The technology has undergone tremendous improvements, making it a trusted treatment option. IVF has a high success rate, however, is an expensive procedure and is viewed among the last resorts.

Patients usually opt for IVF upon failure of the other treatments. IVF procedures have increased over the years, thereby expanding its global market. Increased incidences of genetic abnormalities in embryos and miscarriage is also leading to a higher demand for IVF procedures. Moreover, wider acceptance of surrogacy is reflecting favourably on the IVF industry.

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Device Market: Segmental Analysis

The MRFR’s report includes a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global in-vitro fertilization device market on the basis of type, product, end-user and region. By type, the market has been segmented into intrauterine insemination, in-vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, and IVF using donor eggs.

The intrauterine insemination (IUI) segment is expected to remain a highly attractive segment over the next couple years. In 2017, the segment accounted for nearly one-third share of the global IVF device market. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to witness a double-digit CAGR. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into device and regent.

