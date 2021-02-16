Regenerative Medicine Market Scope, Product Estimates & Strategy Framework

Global Regenerative Medicine Market – Overview

The global market for regenerative medicine is growing steadily. Factors that influence the regenerative medicine market are increasing advancement in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising growth in stem cell technology is driving the growth of the market.

The demand for biologically derived materials for regenerative medicine is currently high due to its efficiency over other naturally derived materials. During the surgical procedures, synthetic materials are more preferred as they provide better outcome. Increase in demand for material reengineering and cell biology with the recent progress in the design of synthetic materials have led to the use of hydrogel in the formation of tissue-engineered scaffolds.

Furthermore, the increasing incidence of degenerative diseases and shortage of organs for transplantation are expected to boost the growth of the market. The prominent potential of regenerative medicine to replace, repair, and regenerate damaged tissues and organs has boosted the market growth.

Moreover, utilization of nanomaterials in wound care, drug delivery, and immunomodulation has spurred the growth avenues for the regenerative medicines market. However, stringent regulatory barriers and high cost of the treatment are likely to hinder the market growth

Numerous government bodies are encouraging the growing regenerative medicine market. For instance, National Institutes of Health (NIH) supports scientific research community through NIH Regenerative Medicine Program, International SC Research, State Initiatives for Stem Cell Research, NIH SC Unit, NIH SC Libraries & Projects, and NIH SC Translation Laboratory.

