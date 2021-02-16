Global Dental implants Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

The growing awareness about oral health and its progress has been implemented in the dental implants industry. This has fueled the development of the dental implants market. The worldwide dental implants market size is expected to attain an estimation of USD 5,944.5 Mn rising moderately at 4.6% CAGR.

Dental implants are metal frames or posts that are surgically placed into the jawbone beneath the gums. Once in place, they enable the dentist to post replacement teeth onto them.

A key factor driving the growth in the global dental implants market is the rapidly growing aged population. The geriatric population of the globe is expanding exponentially which has paved the way for an increased demand for dental implants. Furthermore, the growing availability of implants as a key for maintaining dental hygiene and cognizance about oral health has been projected to drive the market growth across the globe. The growing count of patients suffering from oral cancer has surged the demand for dental implants as a rehabilitation option. Another factor accountable for the growth of revenue generated from the market is the progress witnessed in cosmetic dentistry treatment market.

However, post-surgery infections, pricing policies, long-term complications, etc. are some of the key restraints hindering the growth of the market.

Dental Implants Market Segmentation

Based on procedures, the worldwide dental implants market has been segmented into plate-form dental implants, root-form dental implants, and others.

Based on materials, the worldwide market for dental implants has been segmented into titanium implant, zirconium implant, and others. The titanium implant segment will lead a noteworthy share of the market owing to its characteristics such as resistance to corrosion, biocompatibility, durability, strength, etc.

Based on end-users, the global dental implants market has been segmented into dental research laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics market, and, others.

Dental Implants Market Regional Analysis

The Americas has been projected to dominate the worldwide dental implants market. There are huge population which are missing all their teeth in one or both jaws. A report published by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research stated that in 2014, the government initiated the National Oral Health Plan to enhance the life quality of the Americans. Through this program, they were focusing on transformation in policymaker’s perceptions, change in healthcare service provider’s perceptions, and people’s perceptions. Furthermore, factors such as prevalence of well-established healthcare sector and growing demand for dental implants surges the market growth.

Europe is considered as a rapidly developing market for dental implants, owing to the presence of vast population impacted with oral diseases. Furthermore, growing incidences of dental issues related to the rising government expenditure on oral healthcare and surging geriatric population propels the market growth in the European region.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa region are considered untapped markets. Whereas, the economies like China and India of the Asia Pacific region are considered as the rapidly growing markets owing to the presence of huge population suffering from oral health problems. Japan being a developed economy, has well-established healthcare technology and system, whereas the developing nations are still concentrating on new technology and drugs for the cure of dental implants. Furthermore, developing nations are open to adopting best treatment option and new technology from developed nations in order to enhance the quality of life for the residents. Whereas, the Middle East and Africa market witness low growth owing to poor economic conditions and lack of investment.

Dental Implants Market Key Players

The global dental implants market has been dominated majorly by key players such as 3M (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher corporation) (US), Osstem Implant (South Korea), Zimmer Biomet (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Neobiotech USA. Inc. (US), and CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland).

