IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

In 2018, the global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

BMC

IBM Software

Symantec

Attachmate

JustSAMIt

Scalable Software

Samanage

HewlettPackard

Freshservice

Spiceworks

Deloitte

Real Asset Management

Lansweeper

LabTech

InvGate

Auvik

StacksWare

INSPUR

eAbax

Chevin FleetWave

ManageEngine

Atlassian

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Education

Government

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

