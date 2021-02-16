Global Inorganic Refrigerant Market Research Report 2019

The global Inorganic Refrigerant market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Inorganic Refrigerant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inorganic Refrigerant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Inorganic Refrigerant in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Inorganic Refrigerant manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Liquide (Airgas Refrigerants Inc.)

Linde Group

Dongyue Group

Chemours Company

Sinochem Corporation

Harp International

Gas Servei S.A

Refrigerant Solutions

Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V

Asahi Glass

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Ammonia

CO2

Others

Segment by Application

Chillers

Heat Pumps

Others

