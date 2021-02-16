Brown Rice Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Brown rice is similar to white rice type with intact bran layer and cereal germ. It is edible whole grain with only outer hull removed.
The global Brown Rice market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Brown Rice volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brown Rice market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amira Nature Foods
Chandrika Group of Mills
Riviana Foods
T.K. Ricemill
AshAsia Golden Rice
Daawat
Shiva Shellac and Chemicals
Ebro Foods
Agistin Biotech
SunFoods
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sweet Brown Rice
Brown Basmati Rice
Segment by Application
Household
Restaurant
Other
