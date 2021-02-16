Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Research Report 2026

Waterproofing Chemicals market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproofing Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Waterproofing Chemicals market is segmented into

Bitumen

Elastomers

PVC

TPO

EPDM

Segment by Application, the Waterproofing Chemicals market is segmented into

Roofing and Walls

Floors and Basements

Waste and Water Management

Tunnel Liners

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Waterproofing Chemicals market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Waterproofing Chemicals market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Waterproofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis

Waterproofing Chemicals market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Waterproofing Chemicals business, the date to enter into the Waterproofing Chemicals market, Waterproofing Chemicals product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

DowDuPont

Mapei

Soprema Group

Pidilite

Fosroc International

Johns Manville

Drizoro

Conpro Chemicals Private

SIKA

