Pregnancy Pillow Market 2021 | Industry Analysis, Company Profiles, Key Regions, Forecast To 2025

Pregnancy Pillow Market Highlights

Global Pregnancy Pillow Market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.90% during the forecast period and expected to hit USD 580.80 Million by 2025.

The pregnancy pillow is designed, especially for pregnant women, to support their sleeping position. These pillows provide support for various body part such as head, neck, back, belly, and knees.

The increasing birth rates and high rate of stillbirth are anticipated to drive the market growth of the global pregnancy pillow market. However, the high cost of the premium pregnancy pillow is expected to restrict market growth.

Get Free Sample of This Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2999

Pregnancy Pillow Market Segment Analysis

The Global Pregnancy Pillow Market has been divided based on product Type, Material, and Distribution Channel.

The market, based on product type, has been segregated into U-shaped, C-shaped, full-length pillow, J-shaped, pregnancy wedge pillow, and others. Based on material, the pregnancy pillow market has been divided into polyester fiber, memory foam, microbeads, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is bifurcated into e-commerce, specialty retailers, and supermarket & hypermarket.

Pregnancy Pillow Market Regional Analysis

The Global Pregnancy Pillow Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global pregnancy pillow market during the assessment period. The presence of established payers, a high number of births, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure are likely to support the dominance of the Americas during the forecast period.

For instance, in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 3,791,712 (about 3.79 million) births were registered in the US. The Europe market established substantial growth in the market due to the rising birth rate in some countries and the high rate of stillbirth in this region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the high rate of birth rate and the increasing number of hospitals. The pregnancy pillow market in the Rest of the World is expected to witness gradual growth owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and high birth rates.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Pregnancy Pillow Market was valued at USD 93 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.90% during the assessment period.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the presence of established payers and the high number of births in the US and Canada.

Based on the product type, the U-shaped segment accounted for the largest market share of 9% in 2018.

Based on material, the polyester fiber segment accounted for the largest market share of 39.4% in 2018.

Based on the distribution channel, the e-commerce segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.7% in 2018.

Pregnancy Pillow Market Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Pregnancy Pillow Market— The Boppy Company, LLC, (US), Leachco (US), Queen Rose (US), PharMeDoc (US), Naomi Home (US), Cozy Bump Corporation (US), Medela AG ( Switzerland ), Easygrow AS (Norway), Babymoov (France), Theraline eK (Germany), and others.

More Trending Reports by Market Research Future (MRFR):