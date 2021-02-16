Global Solid phase extraction Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

Players leading the global solid phase extraction market include PerkinElmer Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, 3M, Gerstel GmbH & Co. KG, Gilson Incorporated, Merck KGaA, GL Sciences Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Biotage AB, Tecan Trading AG., and Waters Corporation, among others.

Solid Phase Extraction Market Analysis

Solid-phase extraction (SPE) is a process for sample preparation by which dissolved or suspended compounds in a liquid solution are separated from other compounds according to their physical and chemical properties. Among its various end-use industries, the SPE process is extensively used in pharmaceutical industries and environmental care. The massive uptake of SPE in a number of growing industries is driving the solid-phase extraction market.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global solid phase extraction market is poised to touch a valuation of USD 474.73 MN by 2023. In its recently published research report, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a CAGR of 4.62% throughout the forecast period (2017 – 2023). Technological advancements in instrumentation is a key driving force behind the growth of the market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7552

Additional factors helping in bolstering the growth of the market include government investments in academics & life sciences and growth in the pharmaceutical sector and contract research organizations (CRO). Moreover, increasing demand for drug development has led to an increase in the size of the solid phase extraction market.

The wide acceptance of SPE in the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industry, especially in developed economies define the growing landscape of the market, attributing to the approval of regulatory authorities. On the other hand, the high cost of instruments alongside, the stringent government policies & regulations restrain the growth of the market.

ALSO READ: http://sapanas.over-blog.com/2020/09/solid-phase-extraction-market-analysis-report-future-plans-business-distribution-application-trend-outlook.html

Solid Phase Extraction Market – Segments

The report is segmented into three key market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type: SPE Disk and SPE Cartridge.

By Application: Pharmaceutical Industries, Hospitals & Clinics, and Environmental Care, among others.

By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

ALSO READ: http://site-1914038-3752-3976.mystrikingly.com/blog/solid-phase-extraction-market-development-status-growth-drivers-global

Global Solid Phase Extraction Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region dominates the global solid phase extraction market, accounting for a share of 39.9%. Increased use of solid-phase extraction in various such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agriculture companies, among others drives the regional market growth. Moreover, factors such as the rising acceptance led by the wide-spread awareness about solid phase extraction in personal care products companies in the US is projected to stimulate the growth of the regional market.

The solid phase extraction market in the European region accounts for the second-largest share, globally. Rapid increase in biomedical and medical research is considered to be the key force fostering the market growth in the region. Also, the early adoption of solid phase extraction in the pharmaceutical sector in European countries such as the UK, Germany, and France would allow a decent increase in the regional market size over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific solid phase extraction market is emerging as a profitable market, globally. Factors such as the latest progression in instrumentation and emerging economic conditions in the region boost the regional market growth. Moreover, increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research organizations in the rapidly developing APAC countries such as India, Japan, and China are propelling the growth of the solid phase extraction market in the region.

Global Solid Phase Extraction Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the solid phase extraction market appears to be widely expanded due to the presence of several small and large-scale companies. Well-established players adopt strategies such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and product launch to gain a competitive edge in the market. These players also focus on new product development and geographical expansion.

ALSO READ: https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/flat-glass-market-sales-revenue-emerging-technologies-industry-growth-and-regional-study-covid-19-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-p43k7kwmb3bj

Solid Phase Extraction Industry/ Innovations/ Related News

February 20, 2019 —- Phenomenex, Inc. (the US), a leading global player involved in the research, develop, and manufacturing of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, launched its new device – Presston™ 1000. The new device is a positive pressure manifold for 96-well plate sample preparation processing. To offer wider applicability, this new positive pressure manifold is equipped for processing samples in both a low-pressure setting for typical solid-phase extraction steps and a high-pressure setting for very viscous sample processing and for sample dry down.

In addition to its consistency, wide applicability, and effective pneumatic processing, Presston 1000 is designed to provide an additional feature for safety that not only reduces manual work but is also ergonomically efficient. Presston 1000 is an advanced alternative to traditional vacuum manifold processing, that can reduce the inconsistent pressures, greatly, providing a more reproducible solution for mid to high-throughput laboratories. Inconsistencies in forces are inherent in vacuum techniques.

ALSO READ: https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/08/flat-glass-market-2020-global-trends.html

https://thedailychronicle.in/