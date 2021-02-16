Global RSV Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a virus that can cause serious respiratory infections such as pneumonia and bronchitis. The increasing incidence rate of respiratory infections, growing demand for in-vitro diagnostics, and growing neonatal population are major factors propelling the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, RSV on an average lead to 57,527 hospitalizations among children below five years of age.
Segmentation
The global RSV diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of the product, method, and end-user. On the basis of the product, the market is classified into kits and assays, instruments, and other products. The global RSV diagnostics market on the basis of the method is segmented into molecular diagnostics, rapid antigen detection test, gel microdroplets, flow cytometry, and others. The rapid antigen detection tests are further classified into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, immunofluorescence assays, and other rapid antigen detection tests. Further, the other rapid antigen detection tests are classified into chromatographic immunoassays and optical immunoassays. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, clinical laboratories, home care, and others.
Global RSV Diagnostics Market, by Product
- Kits and Assays
- Instruments
Global RSV Diagnostics Market, by Method
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Rapid Antigen Detection Tests
- Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays
- Immunofluorescence Assays
- Other rapid Antigen Detection Tests
- Chromatographic Immunoassays
- Optical Immunoassays
- Gel Microdroplets
- Flow Cytometry
Global RSV Diagnostics Market, by End-user
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Clinical Laboratory
- Homecare
- Others
Global RSV Diagnostics Key Players
Some of the key players in the global RSV diagnostics market are Quest Diagnostics, Biomerieux, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Abbott, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocartis, Luminex, Hologic, Fast Track Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Alere, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and others.