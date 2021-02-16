Global RSV Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a virus that can cause serious respiratory infections such as pneumonia and bronchitis. The increasing incidence rate of respiratory infections, growing demand for in-vitro diagnostics, and growing neonatal population are major factors propelling the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, RSV on an average lead to 57,527 hospitalizations among children below five years of age.

Segmentation

The global RSV diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of the product, method, and end-user. On the basis of the product, the market is classified into kits and assays, instruments, and other products. The global RSV diagnostics market on the basis of the method is segmented into molecular diagnostics, rapid antigen detection test, gel microdroplets, flow cytometry, and others. The rapid antigen detection tests are further classified into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, immunofluorescence assays, and other rapid antigen detection tests. Further, the other rapid antigen detection tests are classified into chromatographic immunoassays and optical immunoassays. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, clinical laboratories, home care, and others.

Global RSV Diagnostics Market, by Product

Kits and Assays

Instruments

Global RSV Diagnostics Market, by Method

Molecular Diagnostics

Rapid Antigen Detection Tests

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays

Immunofluorescence Assays

Other rapid Antigen Detection Tests

Chromatographic Immunoassays

Optical Immunoassays

Gel Microdroplets

Flow Cytometry

Global RSV Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Clinical Laboratory

Homecare

Others

Global RSV Diagnostics Key Players

Some of the key players in the global RSV diagnostics market are Quest Diagnostics, Biomerieux, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Abbott, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocartis, Luminex, Hologic, Fast Track Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Alere, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and others.

