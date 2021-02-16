Global Vocational Training Market Research Report 2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Vocational Training market will register a 10.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 48230 million by 2024, from US$ 32440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vocational Training business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vocational Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Vocational Training value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Technical

Non-Technical

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Students

Office Workers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Adobe Systems

Desire2Learn

Articulate Global

Bit Media

Blackboard

Assima

Cisco Systems

Career Education

City & Guilds Kineo

Cegos

IBM

KnowledgePool

IntraLearn Software

Fischer, Knoblauch

IMC

HPE

Microsoft

Inspired ELearning

HealthStream

Lumesse

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vocational Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vocational Training market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vocational Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vocational Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vocational Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

