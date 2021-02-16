Global Cloud Computing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Cloud Computing is a term that describes a broad range of technology services. It is often described as a stack (see diagram below), as a response to the broad range of services built on top of one another under the moniker “Cloud”.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S.. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Germany, SAP has become as a global leader. In Cina, Aliyun leads the technology development.

ALSO READ: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2889381/global-entertainment-video-games-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape2020-2026/

In the current market, industry giants such as Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Cloud have backed up the Group’s resource advantages and have jointly occupied a large share of the market. Alibaba Cloud already has a 43.0% share in the market, and Tencent Cloud has an 11.5% share.

The three main types of cloud computing include Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Software as a Service.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

IaaS contains the basic building blocks for cloud IT. It typically provides access to networking features, computers (virtual or on dedicated hardware), and data storage space. IaaS gives you the highest level of flexibility and management control over your IT resources. It is most similar to the existing IT resources with which many IT departments and developers are familiar.

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

PaaS removes the need for you to manage underlying infrastructure (usually hardware and operating systems), and allows you to focus on the deployment and management of your applications. This helps you be more efficient as you don’t need to worry about resource procurement, capacity planning, software maintenance, patching, or any of the other undifferentiated heavy lifting involved in running your application.

ALSO READ: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1194737/global-entertainment-video-games-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2026/

Software as a Service (SaaS)

SaaS provides you with a complete product that is run and managed by the service provider. In most cases, people referring to SaaS are referring to end-user applications (such as web-based email). With a SaaS offering, you don’t have to think about how the service is maintained or how the underlying infrastructure is managed. You only need to think about how you will use that particular software.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Cloud Computing Service market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

ALSO READ: https://bisouv.com/uncategorized/1655592/global-entertainment-video-games-market-research-report2020-2026/

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Cloud Computing Service industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Cloud Computing Service YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Cloud Computing Service will reach US$ xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

According to QYR estimates, in 2018, the size of China’s public cloud market will be US $ 7510 million. From 2015 to 2026, the compound growth rate of China’s public cloud market will reach xx%. In 2026, the market size will reach xx million US dollars; by 2026, China The market scale of public cloud IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS are USD xx million, USD xx million, and USD xx million respectively. The compound growth rates in 2018-2021 are 41.81%, 39.79%, and 34.72%, respectively. IaaS will continue to be The fastest growing market segment for public cloud.

Healthcare Cloud Computing

In recent years, especially in the field of healthcare, research cooperation has been increasing. Medical institutions and organizations participating in research projects need systems with high computing power. Deploying cloud computing in the healthcare ecosystem has many advantages, including cost savings, increased flexibility, and organizational system scalability. In addition, the use of cloud computing has also promoted better collaborative research between various medical researchers and other stakeholders. A cloud computing module designed specifically for the healthcare ecosystem can help healthcare professionals make accurate decisions while prescribing appropriate medicines to patients.

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1674722/global-entertainment-video-games-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026/

In particular, the global outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in 2019-2020 will push cloud computing in the healthcare field to a climax. The future development trend of cloud computing in healthcare is very good.

Global Cloud Computing Scope and Market Size

Cloud Computing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cloud Computing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2154318/global-entertainment-video-games-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2026/

Segment by Type, the Cloud Computing market is segmented into Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), etc.

Segment by Application, the Cloud Computing market is segmented into Government, Small and Medium sized enterprises, Large enterprises, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cloud Computing market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cloud Computing market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cloud Computing Market Share Analysis

Cloud Computing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Cloud Computing business, the date to enter into the Cloud Computing market, Cloud Computing product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Aliyun, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Rackspace, SAP, Oracle, Vmware, DELL, EMC, etc.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

IBM

Aliyun

Google Cloud Platform

Salesforce

Rackspace

SAP

Oracle

Vmware

DELL

EMC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Small and Medium sized enterprises

Large enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Computing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Computing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been conside

https://thedailychronicle.in/