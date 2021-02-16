Categories
Dies Jigs and Other Tools By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Global Dies, Jigs and other Tools Market.

 

Overview

 

The Global Dies,

 

Jigs and other Tools Market is

 

expected to be valued at USD

 

108,566.2 Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 9.83% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

 

The report covers segmentation and drivers for a better glimpse of

 

the market in the coming years. The equipment that aid in the conversion of raw

 

materials into a required shape is commonly referred to as dies and molds.

 

These tools are used to cut, shape, and form precision components in various

 

manufacturing industries such as automobiles, metalworking, electronics, and

 

plastics manufacturing. These tools increase the manufacturing output capacity,

 

raise the quality standard of a product produced, enhance the price

 

competitiveness of the product produced, and reduce the lifecycle cost of a

 

product.

Segmental Analysis

 

The Global Dies, Jigs and other Tools Market is segmented based on

 

type and application. On the basis of type the global dies, jigs and other

 

tools market is segmented into dies, stamping, jigs and fixtures, and other

 

tools. The stamping segment held the largest market share in 2018 as these

 

tools offer quick and cost-effective solutions for metal processing. Stamping,

 

is also known as a pressing tool, is used to convert flat metal sheets into

 

specific shapes using metal forming techniques including blanking, punching,

 

bending, and piercing.

On the basis of application, the global dies, jigs and other tools

 

market is segmented into automobile, metalworking, electronics, plastics

 

manufacturing, and others. The automobile segment held the largest market share

 

in 2018. An increase in the production of vehicles and growing automotive parts

 

industry are expected to enhance the demand for dies, jigs, and other tools in

 

the automobile industry. Moreover, the increased production of parts and vehicles

 

increase the need to ensure high productivity and maximum uptime, which further

 

fuels the demand for the dies, jigs, and other tools in automotive applications.

Competitive Analysis

 

Some of the prominent players in the Global Dies, Jigs and other

 

Tools Market are Midway

 

Rotary Die Solutions (US), Tipco Punch Inc. (US), Sterling Industrial Products

 

(India), Dies Plus (US), AWEBA Werkzeugbau GmbH (Germany), Kennametal Inc.

 

(US), Rotometrics (US), ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme GmbH (Germany), MISUMI

 

Group Inc. (Japan), and Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG (Austria).

 

Kennametal Inc. focuses on enhancing its product portfolio and

 

on-ground distributor network. It intends to develop strategic sourcing and

 

further simplifying its product portfolio to meet the customer demand for

 

cost-effective industrial equipment. The company strategizes to invest in the

 

development and improvement of its sales and distribution channel strategies to

 

strengthen its product distribution and supply network to enhance its value

 

chain. Furthermore, it also focuses on formulating long-term investment strategies

 

with its clients and raw material suppliers to minimize the risk of

 

fluctuations in raw material prices.

ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme GmbH focuses on strengthening its

 

global footprint and expanding its loyal customer base in the global market. It

 

aims to form strategic collaborations and sign partnership agreements with raw

 

material providers to ensure an uninterrupted supply chain and to minimize the

 

risk associated with fluctuating raw material prices. The company aims to be

 

recognized as a technological leader in the global market for machine vices by

 

  1. It invests in the development of innovative product manufacturing

 

processes to enhance manufacturing capabilities for economical industrial

 

clamping systems. Additionally, the company invests in strengthening its

 

manufacturing technologies to offer customized machines with quicker delivery

 

times for the aftermarket.

