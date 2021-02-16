Global Hypertensive Heart Disease Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2018-2023

Hypertensive heart diseases refer to heart failure, CAD (coronary artery disease), and thickening of heart muscles, due to high blood pressure. Other diseases caused by high blood pressure includes a stroke, ischemic heart disease, peripheral artery disease, aneurysms, and other kidney diseases. The rising prevalence of hypertensive heart diseases & awareness program by government organizations, and high global healthcare expenditure is boosting the growth of hypertensive heart disease market. Additionally, rising medical tourism in emerging economies such as China, Thailand and India, are some factors driving market growth. Global hypertensive heart disease market is segmented into diagnosis and therapeutics. Based on the diagnosis, the market is divided into

electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, coronary angiography, others. On the basis of therapeutics, the market is bifurcated into drugs and surgery. The high cost of the diagnostics and therapeutics technologies, side effects of the hypertensive drugs, and strict government policies are restraining the global hypertensive heart disease market. The introduction of pipeline products for the treatment of hypertensive disorders is one of the major opportunities anticipated to propel the market growth in the near future.

Global hypertensive heart disease market has been analyzed as per geographical standpoint, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. High prevalence of hypertensive heart diseases and the rising expenditure on healthcare in the US has further boosted the growth of the market in North America. The rapidly emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the global hypertensive heart disease market during the forecast period. The growth in the Asia-Pacific hypertensive heart disease market is backed by the growing awareness regarding the diagnosis and treatment options for heart diseases within the countries. Along with it, the regular efforts made by government organizations with expenditure on R&D and funding programs is fueling the growth of the market in the region.

The key players operating in the global hypertensive disease market include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA, among others. Product launch, merger & acquisition, and partnerships are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players and sustain and capture the major market share in the hypertensive heart disease market.

Research methodology

The market study of hypertensive heart disease market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog.

Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, Amazon for pricing analysis.

The report is intended for pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and health clinics, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis of pricing, market size and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market.

Market segmentation

Global Hypertensive Heart Disease Market Research and Analysis by Diagnosis Global Hypertensive Heart Disease Market Research and Analysis by Therapeutics

The report covers

Comprehensive research methodology of global hypertensive heart disease market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global hypertensive heart disease market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global hypertensive heart disease market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories AstraZeneca PLC Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Bayer AG Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Gilead Sciences, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline PLC F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Merck KGaA Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Sanofi SA Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. United Therapeutics Corp. Northern Therapeutics Inc.

