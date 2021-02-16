Detonator By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Market Overview
The Global
Detonator Market is expected
to be valued at USD 564.97
Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 1.98% during the forecast period (2019–2025).
The report covers segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse
of the market in the coming years. A detonator is a device used to trigger an
explosive instrument. The detonator is also called an initiation system and can
be initiated by chemical, mechanical, and electronic systems. Detonator consist
of small explosives, with low ignition temperatures, which provide the
activation energy to start the detonation in the main charge. There are three
types of detonators namely electric, non-electric, and electronic.
Segmental Analysis
The global detonator market is segmented based on type, and
application.
On the basis of type, the non-electric detonator segment is
expected to dominate the market. Non-electric detonator systems have been used
in the explosive industry for many years through cap and fuse methods. Fully
non-electric detonator initiation systems were introduced to offer all the
advantages proposed by electric detonators, along with the added safety
benefits of radio frequency energy, insensitivity to electricity, and
electromagnetic radiation. Moreover, these non-electric detonators can provide
several delays during the blasting operations owing to their ease in designing
larger initiation sequences, which ultimately results in improved operational
flexibility. Thus, it is expected to increase the demand for non-electric
detonator in detonator market during the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the coal mines segment is expected to
dominate the market. The increasing mining sector in countries, such as India
and China, are expected to offer promising growth opportunities for the coal mines
segment during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Geographic analysis of the global detonator market spans across
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and rest of the world.
In 2018,
Asia-Pacific was the leading market with a market value of USD 288.10 million. The regional market value is expected to reach USD 334.5 million by 2025 with an impressive 2.25% CAGR during the forecast period.
The region has emerged as one of the highest consumers of metals,
coal, and minerals due to the rapid urbanization and infrastructure
development, demand for efficient power generation, and growth in
manufacturing, food processing, and chemical industries. Thus, the demand for
various metals and coal is increasing all over the region, which is expected to
drive the demand for detonators that are used for extracting metals and coal
through the forecast period.
In 2018, North
America held the second largest market share in the detonator market. The growth of detonator market in North America is estimated to
witness a tremendous pace, owing to the growing construction, mining, and
blasting activities in this region. The high demand for precious and base
metals and the increasing exploration activities are expected to drive the
growth of the mining industry in North America, and, consequently, increased
the demand for detonators in the region. According to the WEO, Special Report:
Offshore Energy Outlook 2017, in 2016, in North America, the total investments
in the mining industry accounted for approximately USD 112 billion. In 2018, the regional market was valued at USD 120.57 million, which is expected to reach USD 133.48 million by 2025 with a 1.56% CAGR during
the forecast period.
Europe is the fastest growing region in the global detonator
market. The stringent government rules and regulations are the main factors for
the growth of the detonator market in the region. Under the directive
2014/28/EU, the European Union (EU) made available explosives for civil use,
which is expected to enhance the demand for detonators for residential and
commercial applications. The regional detonator market is expected to be valued
at USD 58.31 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 1.03% during
the forecast period.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary
and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the
industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in
addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Competitive Analysis
Some of the prominent players in the global detonator market are Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group CO., LTD (China),
Enaex (Chile), BME South Africa (South Africa), Sasol (South Africa), Austin
Detonator (Czech Republic), Orica Limited (Australia), Dyno Nobel (US), AEL
Intelligent Blasting (South Africa), and MAXAM (Australia), and Poly Permanente
Union Holding Group Limited (China)
Orica Limited strategizes to improve its management structure to
increase its global presence. It focuses on brand advertisements and expanding
its diversified product business. The company plans to increase its investments
in research and development to cater to the growing industrialization
activities, across the globe. Additionally, it also focuses on regular
developments by introducing products and expanding its global footprint through
strategic mergers and acquisitions to enhance its position in the global market.
Dyno Nobel focuses on factors such as product and service quality,
scope of products and services, and response time to cater to the specific
requirements of its clients. It concentrates on product development as a
strategy to enhance its product portfolio to cater to a wider range of
applications. The company has been working on improving its production process,
optimizing its distributor network, and investing in research and development
to improve its flexibility, integrity, and product quality and achieve customer
satisfaction.
