Global Bunion Treatment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Bunion (Hallux Valgus) Treatment Market Research Report– By Diagnosis (Medical History, X-Rays, Radiography), By Treatment (Self-Care, Medications, Devices, Surgery), By End User (Healthcare Service Providers, Podiatrists) and Forecast till 2023

A bunion is a protruding bone from the joint at the base of the big toes. Bunions most commonly affect both the inner foot of the toe and the outside of the foot at the base of the little toe referred as a bunionette or tailor’s bunion. Bunions may or may not cause symptoms, which are a progressive deformity. Treatment of bunions can include rest, icing, alteration of footwear, foot supports (orthotics), medications, steroid injections, and/or surgery.

Regional Analysis

Global bunion treatment market consists of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

The Americas hold the second largest share of the global bunion treatment market owing to the growing trend to use high heels. This can exacerbate the problem because they tip the body’s weight forward, forcing the toes into the front of the shoe. Some studies suggest that bunion occur nearly 10 times more frequently in women. Companies are collaborating with manufacturers and marketing firms, thus facilitating the development of better products available at lower prices. In 2016, DePuy Synthes acquired BioMedical Enterprises to gain the latter’s extensive product portfolio of foot and ankle devices.

The European market dominated the Bunion (Hallux Valgus) Treatment Market manufacturers owing to the high prevalence rate of this disease in the Eastern European regions. Especially in older women, foot disorders are a major cause of disability and sedentary habits.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is anticipated to compete with the American market during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global bunion treatment market are

Stryker Corporation

Arthrex

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Smith & Nephew plc

Wright Medical Technology

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Tornier N.V.

Ossur (Iceland)

Acumed LLC and Extremity Medical

De Puy Synthes

Biomet

BioPro

Orthofix Holdings

OrthoHelix Surgical Designs

Mondeal Medical Systems GmbH

others..

