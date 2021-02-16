TV Advertising Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

In 2018, the global TV Advertising market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global TV Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the TV Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CBS

Comcast

News

Viacom

Fisher Communication

Gray Television

LiveRail

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sun TV Network

The Walt Disney

Time Warner

TBC

TV Today Network

Univision Communication

Vivendi

WPP

Omnicom Group

DENTSU INC.

Publicis Groupe

IPG

Havas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

20 Seconds

60 Seconds

More than 60 Seconds

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global TV Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the TV Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of TV Advertising are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

