Global Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Insights

Gall bladder diseases afflict a significant number of people on a regular basis. In 2013 more than 100 million people were diagnosed with gallbladder and related diseases which resulted in more than 100,000 deaths. The gall bladder is a vital organ which stores bile produced by the liver and pass it along a duct which then empties into the small intestine. Market Research Future has dedicated valuable resources to the research of the global gall bladder treatment market. Calculation regarding market growth reveals a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. The market is expected to reach an evaluation of USD 27,121.5 Mn by the end of 2023.

The biggest driver of the gall bladder treatment market is the increasing prevalence of gall bladder diseases caused primarily by a sedentary lifestyle and/or poor lifestyle habits. Aggressive alcohol abuse or poor eating habits are likely to trigger gall bladder diseases. The increasing prevalence of gall bladder disease has resulted in increased awareness with regards to gall bladder diseases and treatment and has driven high demand for effective gall bladder treatment. The adoption of advanced diagnostic has also encouraged the demand for advanced treatment options which are minimally invasive. Moreover, the presence of a large and rapidly growing geriatric population is expected to have a significant impact on the market in a positive manner. Emerging economies are prime regions for the expansion of the market, and they display high opportunity for growth during the forecast period.

Despite healthy growth during the forecast period, the complications and pain associated with gall bladder surgery and recovery, combined with the asymptomatic nature of gallstones will likely slow market growth during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The global Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented on the basis of disease indication, diagnosis, treatment, end-users, and region. On the basis of disease indication the global gall bladder treatment market has been segmented into gallbladder polyps, gallbladder cancer, cholecystitis & biliary colic, gall stone, and cholelithiasis & choledocholithiasis. Gallstones make up 24.5% of the total share of the market making the gallstones segment the largest segment.

Diagnosis has been segmented into computerized tomography (CT), ultrasound, blood tests, and cholangiography & hepatobiliary scintigraphy. The ultrasound segment is captured maximum market share. However, the CT segment is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.10% during the review period.

Treatment has been divided between surgery and drugs. Surgery accounts for the most significant share of the market by treatment and is expected to reach a substantial market value by the end of 2023.

End-users include hospitals & gynecology clinics, and academic & research centers.

Regional Analysis

North America has reached the forefront of the global gall bladder treatment market due to the presence of a significant patient population which is afflicted by gall bladder disease. In North America, the U.S holds the largest market share. Developed economies tend to have a higher prevalence of gallbladder diseases. Europe is the second largest regional market for gall bladder treatment. The presence of a developed healthcare sector and high healthcare expenditure has secured Europe its leading market position. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is growing in prominence as a regional market in the global market for gall bladder treatment. Awareness regarding gall bladder disease and the increased demand for treatments as well as the presence of a massive patient population is expected to drive the APAC market. APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the review period.

Key Players

Dornier MedTech, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sanofi, Intuitive Surgical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., C. R. Bard, Inc. and others have been identified and included in MRFR’s analysis of the competition in the global gall bladder treatment market.

