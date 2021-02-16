Global Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Hospital Gowns Market Highlights:

According to MRFR analysis, the Global Hospital Gowns Market are expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and reach USD 5.02 Billion by 2027.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9616

A hospital gown is usually a short collarless gown that ties in the back, worn by patients being examined or treated in a doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital.

The growth of the hospital gowns market can be attributed to the growing need for personal protective equipment, due to the outbreak of COVID 19 globally and a rise in hospital-acquired infections.

ALSO READ :https://diagnosishealthdeseases.wordpress.com/2020/11/02/global-hospital-gowns-market-restraints-segments-and-regional-analysis-with-key-companies-review/

Moreover, the increasing usage of disposable lab coats and hospital gowns for patients and increasing safety measures & hygiene by the government for the safety of patients& healthcare professionals, are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Surgical and disposable gowns are vital for protecting healthcare staff performing procedures on patients infected with the disease. Re-usage of hospital gowns and the availability of fake products are expected to restrain the growth of the global hospital gowns market. The Center for Disease and Prevention (CDC) issues recommendations for when and what personal protective equipment should be used to prevent exposure to infectious diseases.

Several market players such as Medline Industries, 3M, and Priontex among others are currently dominating the global hospital gowns market.

ALSO READ :http://industryresearchnews.over-blog.com/2020/11/global-hospital-gowns-market-analysis-industry-share-and-forecast-with-upcoming-trends-2023.html

Global Hospital Gowns Market: By Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), Risk type (Minimal Risk, Low Risk, Moderate Risk, High Risk), Usability (Disposable Gowns, Reusable Gowns) and Region (America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast till 2027

Regional Analysis:

The market has been divided by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The hospital gowns market in Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. North America influences the global market for the hospital gowns market. The European hospital gowns market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western Europe market has further been divided as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the rest of Western Europe. The global market of hospital gowns in Asia- Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific. The Middle East and Africa hospital gowns market have been bifurcated as the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation:

The global hospital gowns market has been segmented based on type, risk type, and usability.

Based on type, the global hospital gowns market has been segmented into surgical, non-surgical, and patient gowns. The patient gowns segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the rise in the number of COVID 19 patients, surgeries, and growing cases of hospital-acquired infections.

On the basis of risk type, the market has been segmented into minimal risk, low risk, moderate risk, and high risk. Minimal risk hospital gowns are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to large applications of minimal gowns, used in the basic care unit, standard medical unit, and standard isolation as well as for research and academic purposes.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/polyetherimide-market-top-leading-countries-companies-consumption-drivers-trends-forces-analysis-revenue-challenges-and-global-forecast-2023-2021-02-01

Based on the usability the market has been segmented into disposable and reusable gowns. The disposable gowns segment is estimated to adjure the leading share in the hospital gowns market throughout the forecast period due to cost-effectiveness and safety assurance of disposable gowns.

Hospital Gowns Market Drivers

Increasing demand for personal protective equipment, including hospital gowns, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Growth of hospital-acquired infections in hospitals, clinics, diagnostics labs caused by a viral, fungal and bacterial pathogens. According to the US Centers for Disease and Prevention,5% to 10% acquire hospital-acquired infections among 1.7 million hospitalized patients annually while being treated

Usage of disposable laboratory coats to avoid the spread of contagious diseases. According to the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology and ASTM, hospital gown features could have moderate to very high impact on 48% healthcare workers’ compliance among 1,498 infection control professionals.

Patient safety and hygiene with the advancement in the healthcare infrastructure are expected to create great opportunities.

Increasing measures by the government towards the safety of patients is one of the sustaining factors for the growth of the hospital gowns market in the future.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global hospital gowns market are Medline Industries Inc. (US), Standard Textile Co. Inc. (US), Angelica Corporation (US), AmeriPride Services Inc. (US), Cardinal Health (US), 3M (US), Atlas Infiniti (India), Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), Priontex (South Africa), Sara Healthcare (India)

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

https://thedailychronicle.in/