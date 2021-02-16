Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Forecast To 2023

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Research Report, by Type (Personal Locator Beacons, Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons, Emergency Locator Transmitters), Services (Maintenance, Inspection and Management, Engineering, Others), Vertical (Aviation, Maritime, Military, Others) – Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Emergency beacon transmitters are tracking device that aid in detection and tracing of location requiring urgent assistance. In case of emergency situations, the beacon emits a distress signal which assists in detecting the location of boats, aircraft, and people through a non-geostationary satellite. The information thus captures is used for real-time emergency tracking by the search & rescue operation teams.



Emergency Beacon Transmitter market is expected to grow from USD 145.37 million in 2017 to USD 227.20 million by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.73% during the forecast period. The growing need for a faster source of distress signal locator, the rise in aviation/maritime disasters, and government mandates to install emergency locator transmitters in aircraft and naval vessels are some of the factors driving the growth of emergency beacon transmitter market.

Key players

The prominent players in the emergency beacon transmitter market have been identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. The major vendors of the market are ACR Electronics, Inc. (US), McMurdo Group (US), HR Smith Group (U.K.), Emergency Beacon Corporation (US), Cobham Plc (U.K.), ACK Technologies, Inc. (US), Instrumar Limited (Canada), and SERPE-IESM (France).

Regional Analysis

The global market for emergency beacon transmitter is expected to grow at a notable rate from 2018 to 2023. By region, the emergency beacon transmitter market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America and Europe are the leading regions within the emergency beacon transmitter market and these regions are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Growth in military aircraft and naval vessels with emergency beacon transmitters and government mandates to install emergency locator transmitters (ELT) in all registered civil aircraft are the key drivers of the market.

However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing aviation security parameters being implemented by major countries in the region.

