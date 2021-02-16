Global LYMPHEDEMA TREATMENT Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Lymphedema Treatment Market Research Report: By Type (Primary Lymphedema, Secondary Lymphedema), By Affected Area (Lower Extremity, Upper Extremity, Genitalia), By Treatment (Compression Devices & Bandaging, Laser Therapy, Drug Therapy & Surgery) and By End-User (Hospitals and clinics, Clinical Research Organizations, Research & Academic Institutes) – Forecast to 2025

Global Market – Overview

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the Global Lymphedema Treatment Market.

The strong clinical pipeline is likely to boost the market growth. Market players like HERANTIS PHARMA PLC, are developing curative treatment of secondary lymphedema—Lymfactin. Lymfactin is the world’s first and only clinical-stage gene therapy against lymphedema. The market potential of the drug is estimated to be around USD 650 Million

Key Players

3A Health Care (Italy)

Bio Compression Systems, Inc. (US)

Devon Medical Products (US)

HERANTIS PHARMA PLC (Finland)

Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany)

Mego Afek Ltd (US)

SIGVARIS (Switzerland)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (US)

Wright Therapy Products (BSN Medical) (Germany)

Market Influencer

Increased research & development in the market is estimated to influence the commercialization in the market. The market is projected to witness a shift from symptomatic treatments to targeted treatment during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers

Increasing cancer cases

Lymphedema is a medical condition characterized by extra fluid buildup in the body tissues, resulting in a blockage of the lymphatic system.

It is reported that a majority of the lymphedema cases affect cancer patients. The condition can arise immediately after cancer surgery or radiation therapy. However, in certain cases, lymphedema is reported after months or years of cancer treatment. Thus, it is projected that the global lymphedema treatment market will grow, parallelly, to the increasing prevalence of cancer.

Favorable reimbursement policies

Strong pipeline in the market

Government support

Market Restraints

Limited availability of the treatment options available in the market.

Need to change the compression garments at regular intervals.

There is a need to change the compression garments at regular intervals. Such garments have a lifespan of approximately six months. This creates reluctance in lymphedema patients to opt for such treatment options, thus, restricting market growth.

Late diagnosis of lymphedema

Segmentation

By Type

Primary Lymphedema is caused by the abnormal development of the lymph system. Symptoms may occur at birth or older age. The primary lymphedema segment is estimated to hold the least market share in 2018 .

. Secondary Lymphedema is caused by damage to the lymph system owing to cancer treatment involving surgery, radiation therapy, and others. A majority of the patients suffered from secondary lymphedema making this the leading segment in 2018.

By Affected Area

Lower Extremity: Lower extremity lymphedema involves the swelling of ankles, legs, and feet. This segment is estimated to hold a share of 0% in 2018 .

. Upper Extremity: Upper extremity lymphedema is one of the most poorly understood complications of the disease, making the segment to hold a share of 9.0% in the market in 2018.

Genitalia: This segment held the least share of the market in 2018.

