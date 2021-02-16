Chitosan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Overview

Chitosan is derived from chitin acquired from shells of marine life forms like crabs, lobsters, and others. It is a rich source of fiber, which makes it an active agent in weight loss techniques. It is a highly active absorption agent making it a suitable item for eradicating various compounds from the water like grease, oil, metals, and others. Chitosan used in the healthcare sector as it is a biocompatible and biodegradable material. It has become an essential part of the play for many major industries and is gaining pace, as the new aspects get uncovered.

It is available in vast supplies because it is obtained from waste generated from the fishery industry. Chitosan is majorly consumed by water treatment, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, and the global expansion of these industries has produced lucrative growth opportunities for this market. The companies invest in research & development programs to unfold the new aspects, imposing an extra load on the market and helping the market gain accelerated speeds.

Apart from the uses and features, the Global Chitosan Market faces challenges from the abundant availability and high costs involved in the production, which has restrained the global market growth. This report provides a comprehensive outlook on competition, opportunities, drivers & restraints, and other factors affecting the local and global chitosan market. The global market is anticipated to register approximately a 07 % annual growth during this period.

Key Players

Primex ehf (Iceland), Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH (Germany), KitoZyme S.A. (Belgium), Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway), BIO21 Co., Ltd. (Thailand), G.T.C. Bio Corporation (China), Taizhou City Fengrun Biochemical Co., Ltd. (China), Zhejiang Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Panvo Organics Pvt., Ltd. (India), Xianju Tengwang Chitosan Factory (China), Dupont Corporation (US), Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. (China), PT Biotech Surindo. (Indonesia), Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals (Japan), and Jinan Haidebei Marine Bioengineering Co. Ltd. (China).

Industry News

Global Chitosan Market is growing at lightning speeds due to rising demands for environment-friendly alternates and a rapid increase in demands for cleaner water in urban regions. The water treatment and shrimp segments hold the major share of the market. The North American region is the current market leader and will maintain its post during this tenure. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region will register the fastest growth rates during this period with India, China, and Japan as the major stakeholder of this regional market.

Market Division

Food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, agriculture, and other major industries are the major end-users of the global chitosan market.

Regional Classification

The chitosan market has gained global adoption due to a rise in demands for natural products, raising awareness, and rapid expansion of the end-users. The Asia Pacific, North America,

Europe, and the rest of the world are the major market studies for the global chitosan market. The North America region is leading the market due to the presence of key manufacturers, rising awareness, rapid research & development programs, and other factors. The Asia Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate due to the vast population covers, rapid urbanization, demands for better products in agriculture practices, rise in disposable incomes, the rapid expansion of the industries, and others with India, Thailand, and China among the major contributors in consumption and production capacities.

