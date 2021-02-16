Rum Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights

Global Rum Market accounted for USD 15.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Rum is prepared by fermentation and distillation of molasses or juice of sugarcane. Rum has gained popularity owing to the increasing per capita disposable incomes, changing lifestyles in developing countries. However, increasing health concerns,

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7916

availability of substitute products and growing awareness regarding the negative impact of over-consumption of rum, and a demand for non-alcoholic beverages have been restraining the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the consumer willingness to spend on new forms of entertainment like parties, pubs, lounges, and bars have opened new opportunities for the alcohol market. The introduction of various flavored rum and different rum brands have also contributed to the growth of the global rum market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Rum Market are

Radico Khaitan Ltd. (India),

Corporacion Cuba Ron (Cuba),

J. Armando Bermudez & Co. (Dominican Republic),

Matusalem (Dominican Republic),

Diageo PLC (UK),

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda),

Pernod Ricard SA (France),

ALSO READ : https://www.pressnews.biz/@taursuraj56/rum-market-research-study-and-forecast-to-2024-kn8rwy6rw3xw

Beam Suntory, Inc. (US),

Gruppo Campari (Italy),

The Edrington Group (UK),

Mohan Meakin (India),

Tanduay Distillers, Inc. (Philippines),

The Patrón Spirits Company (US),

Pusser’s Rum Ltd. (US)

Amrut Distilleries Ltd (India)

Some of the strategies followed by the players operating in the market were product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and expansions.

ALSO READ https://teletype.in/@taursuraj56-5592/PqxGBaMup

Industry Updates

In April 2018, Bacardi Limited aquired Patrón Spirits International AG and its brand PATRÓN. This acquisition increased the company’s market share and market presence, thereby making it a top company in the upper-premium segment in the US.

Segmentation

The global rum market has been segmented based on type, category, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the Global Rum Market has been divided into white and dark. The dark rum segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. Dark rum is usually consumed straight or neat and is also used in cooking. The market for white rum is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preferences for cocktails.

ALSO READ https://www.prfree.org/@taursuraj55/rum-market-research-study-and-forecast-to-2024-qak7braj4my3

The global rum market has been bifurcated, by category, into standard and overproof. The standard segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019, while overproof segment is projected to record a faster growth rate. In developed countries, like the US, the preference towards overproof rum Has been increasing.

Based on distribution channel, the global rum market has been further categorized as hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and others. In 2018, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in the market. However, the convenience stores segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global rum market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

ALSO READ https://amc5eh.prnews.io/246627-Rum-Market-Research-Study-and-Forecast-to-2024.html

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global rum market. The market in India is considered to be lucrative for manufacturers owing to growing alcohol retail. The North American and European markets are mature. These markets are expected to see a declining growth rate during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rum-market-7916

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

https://thedailychronicle.in/