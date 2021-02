Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Polyvinylpyrrolidone finds its application in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverage, adhesives, and others. The product is extensively consumed in manufacturing tablets, particles, capsules, oral liquids, injections, and sterilization disinfectants. Some of the drugs manufactured using polyvinylpyrrolidone include paracetamol, aspirin, dimethyl tetracaine, benzene sulfonamide, and dipyridamole, which are widely used for genetic diseases in youngsters as well as the geriatric population. Furthermore, polyvinylpyrrolidone has excellent film forming, anti-microbial, moisture holding, and non-allergic properties, fueling its adoption in cosmetic & personal care products. Shampoos, moisturizers, conditioners, hair sprays, and body lotion are some of the highly demanded cosmetics that drive the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market.

It is also used in manufacturing non-alcoholic drinks such as vinegar, soy sauce, tea drinks, fruit juices, and others. The use of the product in these drinking items help to prevent turbidity and enhances their flavor, stability, as well as shelf-life. Moreover, the product is also used for manufacturing adhesives which have applications in major end-use industries such as construction, paints & coatings, and others. The increasing demand for adhesives is further proving advantageous to the market demand. It is also used in purification of glutamine synthetase from plant samples which are used in agrochemicals. However, the fluctuating prices of raw material and the threat of replacement by substitutes may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation:



The Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market is segmented by grade and application.

Based on the grade, the market is segmented into PVP K-15, PVP K-30, PVP K-60, PVP K-90, and PVP K-120.

The global polyvinylpyrrolidone market is segmented based on the application as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverage, adhesives, and others.

Top Key Players;

Ashland

BASF SE

Zhangzhou HuaFu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech Co., Ltd

Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

The Dow Chemical Company

Jh Nanhang Industrial Co., Ltd

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD

Regional Analysis;

The Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market is segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest market share owing to the high demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone from pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries in the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific region is growing at a considerable rate due to the high demand from various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others. This demand can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and the related health issues in this region.

Europe is expected to grow on account of the expanding healthcare sector in western countries such as Germany, U.K, France, and others.

