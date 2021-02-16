Global Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Research Report 2020-2026

Sodium Starch Glycolate Market – Market Overview

Sodium starch glycolate (SSG) is obtained by carboxymethylating starch from various origins namely potato, corn, rice, and wheat. It is widely used as a disintegrant in formulation of tablets and capsules owing to its ability to absorb water rapidly. Potato and corn starch are extensively used for producing sodium starch glycolate. It is used as a thickener and stabilizer for wallpaper adhesives and food products namely snacks, meat products & juices respectively.

Use of sodium carboxymethyl starch in sodium carboxymethylcellulose has augmented due to cost-effectiveness. Increasing number of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular, high blood pressure, and chronic respiratory diseases due to changing habits and aging population is likely to increase the product demand. Its usage is growing in pharmaceutical industry due to rising health awareness and longer life expectancies among consumers across the globe. For instance, Primojel, an SSG manufactured by DEF pharma is widely used for making tablets and capsules. Presence of huge biotechnological pharma companies in the U.S. is likely to fuel the demand for the product. Surging demand for adhesives from automotive and packaging industry is driving the market growth in the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific region. It is also used as an additive in glues for plywood. Growing use of paper bags due to durability and eco-friendliness is fueling the demand for adhesives. It is also used in cosmetics and beauty products due to its properties such as longevity in moisturization and smoothness. Recently, Roquette Co. announced the launch of new SSG product under brand “Beauty by Roquette” to be used in the cosmetics industry. It has also introduced modified starches, which are used in adhesives. Increasing consumer spending on eatables is expected to drive the growth of the market globally. Tablets made using wheat-based sodium starch glycolate may cause an adverse effect on the consumers due to the presence of gluten in the tablets.



Segmentation

The global sodium starch glycolate market is segmented into product, applications, and region.

On the basis of the product, the market is divided into the potato, corn, wheat, and others.

Based on the application, the global sodium starch glycolate market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food ingredients, adhesives, textile, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Player:

DFE Pharma

Roquette

Shree Chemicals

Yung Zip Chemical Ind. co., Ltd

Prachin Chemical

NB Entrepreneurs

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

P. Chemicals

Remedy labs

JRS PHARMA

Muby Chemicals

