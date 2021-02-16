Global Zinc dialkyldithiophosphates Additive Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Zinc dialkyldithiophosphates additive, also known as ZDDP additive, is a class of coordination compounds that contains zinc bound to dialkyldithiophosphoric acid. ZDDP additives are soluble in non-polar solvents, minerals, and synthetic oils. These additives are extensively used in the automobile industry as corrosion inhibitors, antioxidants, and anti-wear additives in hydraulic oils, motor oils, and greases. Zinc dialkyldithiophosphates additive provides enhanced protection to lifter bores, rod bearings, main bearings, and camshaft lobes among others. The increasing demand for additives to increase the shelf life of engines along with the need for reduction in emissions is expected to affect the growth of the global ZDDP additive market positively. The growing number of vehicles across the globe is the major factor driving the zinc dialkyldithiophosphates additive market. Moreover, growing purchasing power in the developing economies is expected to contribute considerably to the growth of the zinc dialkyldithiophosphates additive market. Moreover, stringent government regulation to check the emissions from vehicles across the globe is further augmenting the demand for zinc dialkyldithiophosphates additives. However, the growing demand for electric vehicles is a major downside to the growth of the market.

Market Scenario Among the various end-use segment, the automobile is anticipated to be the largest segment with a market share of above 75% during the forecast period. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented into primary and secondary alkyl zinc dialkyldithiophosphates. Primary alkyl ZDDP has advantages such as better thermal stability but is less efficient in terms of hydrolytic stability and anti-wear protection. The secondary alkyl ZDDP offers better hydrolytic stability and antiwear protection. Moreover, the secondary alkyl ZDDP additives are extensively used in applications extreme pressure applications.



Market Segmentation

The Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates Additive Market is segmented into product type, application end-use industry, and region. On the basis of the product type, the market is segregated into primary alkyl zinc dialkyldithiophosphates and secondary alkyl zinc dialkyldithiophosphates. On the basis of the application, the global market is segmented into anti-wear additives, corrosion inhibitors, antioxidants, and others. On the basis of the end-user industry, the market is segmented into automotive and industrial. The market by region is further segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Analysis

BASF SE

Afton Chemical

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Infineum International Limited

Chevron Corporation

AMSOIL INC

The Lubrizol Corporation

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Camguard

Intended Audience

Zinc dialkyldithiophosphates additive market manufacturers

Traders and distributors of zinc dialkyldithiophosphates additive market

Production process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

Regional Analysis

The global Zinc dialkyldithiophosphates additive market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing region at an expanding CAGR. The developing automobile sector, especially in India, China, and Japan, is anticipated to be the key factor surging the demand in this region. Moreover, the encouraging government regulations along with the availability of cheap raw material and labor has resulted in the shifting of automobile manufacturing hubs into the region further fuelling the market demand for ZDDP additives.

