Global Off-the-highway Tire Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

The global Off-the-highway Tire market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Off-the-highway Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Off-the-highway Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Off-the-highway Tire in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Off-the-highway Tire manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Michelin

Bridgestone Corp.

ATG

Continental AG

Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Titan International Inc.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.

Toyo Tire

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

ATV Tire

Mud Tire

Snow Tire

Other

Segment by Application

Off-road Vehicles

Off-road Motorcycles

Mountain Bike

