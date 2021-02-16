Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Applicant Tracking Systems Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Applicant Tracking Systems Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
iCIMS
Oracle
SAP
ADP
Cornerstone OnDemand
Jobvite
IBM
Zoho Corp.
Ultimate Software
Bullhorn
PeopleFluent
SilkRoad Technology
Paycor
Greenhouse Software
JazzHR
BambooHR
Recruiterbox
Racarie Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Government and Public Sector
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Applicant Tracking Systems Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Applicant Tracking Systems Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Applicant Tracking Systems Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.