Global Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AAR Corporation
Air China Technic
AFI KLM E&M
Airbus
Boeing Company
British Airways Engineering
Delta TechOps
Fokker Technologies
GE Aviation
Haeco
Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd
Iberia Maintenance
JAL Engineering
Korean Air
Lufthansa Technik
MTU Maintenance
Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
SIA Engineering Company
SR Technics
ST Aerospace
TAP Maintenance & Engineering
Turkish Technic
United Technologies Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Engine Maintenance
Components Maintenance
Airframe Heavy Maintenance
Line Maintenance Modification
Market segment by Application, split into
Private Transport
Commercial Transport
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Civil Fixed-wing Aircraft MRO are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.