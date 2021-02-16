Covid-19 Impact on Honey Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Overview

Honey is a natural sweetener produced by bees and extracted through plant’s nectar. The major components of honey include carbohydrates, water, nitrogenous substances, and minerals. Honey is considered to be a potential replacement for table sugar. The market for honey is anticipated to increase during the forecast period based on increasing health consciousness among the consumers and rising demand for an alternative to table sugar.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5139

The widening range of applications for honey products is catalyzing the growth in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Honey Market. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a report on the global honey market which reveals that the market will grow at 6.72% CAGR from 2017 to 2023. The health benefits associated with the intake of honey such as controlled blood sugar levels, weight loss, etc. is fueling the demand among the consumers. The consumers are well aware of the health benefits these days which is driving the market growth. The increasing demand for mono-floral

ALSO READ : https://www.prfree.org/@taursuraj55/covid-19-impact-on-honey-market-global-demand-and-industry-trend-by-2023-3rmwr8x7xkn4

honey is one of the most significant factors responsible for the growth of the market. Moreover, increased research & development activities, and, food additives for flavor enhancement such as Lychee, Sunflower, Jamun, Neem, Coffee, Tulsi, Ginger, Garlic etc. has catalyzed the revenue generation out of the market. Another major factor responsible for the expansion of the market is the medicinal advantage of honey.

Some of the restraints that are slashing the growth of Covid-19 Impact on Honey Market are fluctuating prices of honey, adulteration practices, health disorders caused due to consumption of toxic or excess honey, etc.

Leading Key Players

ALSO READ https://amc5eh.prnews.io/225418-Covid19-Impact-on-Honey-Market-Global-Demand-and-Industry-Trend-by-2023.html

The major players profiled by MRFR in its report are Billy Bee Honey Products (Canada), Capilano Honey Ltd. (Australia), Barkman Honey Llc (U.S.), Bee Maid Honey Ltd. (Canada), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Comvita Ltd. (New Zealand), Lamex Food Group Ltd. (U.S.), and, Beyond The Hive (U.S.). The market players are striving to introduce innovative production technologies for responding to the consumer demand for wholesome honey. The competitive landscape of the market represents vigorous competition among market players trying to gain an edge over others by opting for ways and means such as acquisitions & mergers, product portfolio expansion, investments in manufacturing equipment, technological advancements, etc.

ALSO READ https://www.agreatertown.com/india_un/covid_19_impact_on_honey_market_global_demand_and_industry_trend_by_2023_00057949633

Comvita, a leading manuka honey brand, has secured a deal with Costco for the expansion of its retail reachability in the U.S. and Canada. The company will also be opening a new store on Amazon. The leading product of Comvita, certified UMF® 5+ Manuka honey, will now be available throughout Canada in 200 US Costco locations and warehouses.

Industry Segmentation

By type, the global honey industry is segmented into alfalfa, wildflower, buckwheat, acacia, clover honey, and others. The wildflower honey segment is estimated to account for maximum control over the market and is projected to grow saliently at a CAGR of 7.35% during the projection period.

ALSO READ https://www.informazione.it/comunicati-stampa/nuovo

By application, it has been segmented into Personal Care Products, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and others. The food & beverage segment accounts for a dominating share in the market due to accelerating demand for honey in food products. This segment will expand at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period.

By packaging, Honey Industry has been segmented into Bottle, Jar, Tub, Tube and others. The bottle segment will account for approximately 45% of the market share. The expected CAGR for this segment during assessment period is 6.72%.

https://thedailychronicle.in/