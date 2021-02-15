Global FAN-OUT WAFER LEVEL PACKAGING Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Global Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market 2017-2021

ABSTRACT

About Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging

FOWLP is a chip packaging technology that is used to package an IC, while the IC is still part of the wafer. The technology has a smaller form factor, thinner flip-chip packages, supports I/O density, and allows the use of wafer level packaging with improved semiconductor technology nodes and multi-die package. Wafer-level packages have advantages, in terms of cost and form, in comparison to substrate-based flip-chip packages. The WLP can assemble small to medium pin count ICs in the thinnest and smallest possible footprint at low cost. This is driving its market demand.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global fan-out wafer level packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 47.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fan-out wafer level packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

STATS ChipPAC

TSMC

Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors

Rudolph Technologies

SEMES

SUSS MicroTec

STMicroelectronics

Ultratech

Market driver

Growing application of semiconductor ICs in IoT.

Market driver

Market challenge

Rapid technological changes in wafer processing.

Market challenge

Market trend

High adoption of semiconductor ICs in automobiles.

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



