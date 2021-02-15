Global VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

Global Venture Capital Investment Market 2018-2022

Fintech solutions provide alternative finance firms with a platform for investors to directly come across companies and individuals looking for equity financing and debt. The technology has enabled new players to take faster decisions, engage with customers more precisely, and run operations at low cost-to-income ratios compared with traditional banks. The low-interest rates offered in the alternative finance sector have lowered the defaults rate and led investors to seek high-yielding assets. The main areas of focus for investors are lending, money transfers, blockchain, payment processing, and wealth management among others. Several VC firms are investing in fintech startups, wherein the firms are exploring software to develop financial planning and other portfolio management tasks. These startups aim to disrupt traditionally modeled corporations. Of late, many banks are coming forward and partnering with alternative lenders, a trend that has taken over the banking and fintech sector. For banks, these collaborations are expected to increase the customer base and improve their footprint, while for alternative lenders, it will bring in more customers and capital.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global venture capital investment market to grow at a CAGR of 27.48% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global venture capital investment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the venture capital investment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Venture Capital Investment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Accel

Benchmark Capital

First Round Capital

Lowercase Capital

Sequoia Capital

UNION SQUARE VENTURES

Other prominent vendors

Andreessen Horowitz

Bessemer Venture Partners

Greylock Partners

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Market driver

Strong pace of technological innovations in IOT and digital economy

Market trend

IPO market gains momentum

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

