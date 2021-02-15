Global DRONES Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Consumer Drones Market Analysis – Global & Regional Industry Forecast (2019 – 2024)
This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.
Market landscape and market scenario includes:
- Current market size estimate
- Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
- Market size by product categories
- Market size by regions/country
Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.
The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth
Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.
Segmentation in the report
By Product:
- Rotary Wing
- Fixed Wing
- Hybrid
By Technology:
- Remotely Operated
- Semi-autonomous
- Autonomous
Companies covered in the report are:
- 3D Robotics, Inc.
- Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd.
- Parrot S.A.
- SZ DJI Technology Co.
- Yuneec International Co. Ltd.
- Autel Robotics
- SkyTech Drones
- Hobbico, Inc.
- Horizon Hobby
- Mota Group, Inc.
- EHang, Inc.
