Global Freight Management System Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Freight Management System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy
According to this study, over the next five years the Freight Management System market will register a 8.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13350 million by 2025, from $ 9638.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Freight Management System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Freight Management System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Freight Management System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Freight Management System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Freight Management System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Baggage and Cargo Screening System
Security Monitoring System
Logistics Management System
Freight Operational Management System
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
3PLs
Forwarders
Brokers
Shippers
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CEVA Logistics
Oracle
Descartes System Group
Manhattan Associates
Accenture
HighJump Software
JDA Software Group
CTSI – Global
United Parcel
DSV
DB Schenker
Riege Software
C.H. Robinson TMC
Werner Enterprises
SAP
MercuryGate
BluJay Solutions
Ceva Logistics UPS
Freight Management Systems, Inc. (FMS)
Retrans
ImageSoft
3GTMS
Magaya Corporation
DreamOrbit
Kuebix
FreightView
Linbis
McLeod Software
Logisuite
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Freight Management System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Freight Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Freight Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Freight Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Freight Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.