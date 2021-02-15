Global Travel Insurance Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

Summary – A new market study, “GlobalTravel InsuranceMarket Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy
This report focuses on the global Travel Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AIG
Munich RE
Generali
Tokio Marine
Sompo Japan
CSA Travel Protection
AXA
Pingan Baoxian
Mapfre Asistencia
USI Affinity
Seven Corners
Hanse Merkur
MH Ross
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single Trip
Annual Multi-trip
Long-Stay
Market segment by Application, split into
Family Traveler
Senior Citizens
Business Traveler
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Travel Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Travel Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.