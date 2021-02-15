Global Online Education Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

According to an analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global online education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.55% from 2017 to 2023, reaching USD 430 billion. Corona had an impact on the global online education market in 2020. Since online

education is the only mode of online education, it has grown significantly during times like this. The increase in Internet use has paved the way for the education sector. Due to advances in technology and the demand for innovation, the global online education market will grow exponentially over the forecast period.

Key Players:

The forefront players of the global online education market Classteacher Learning Systems (India), Pearson PLC (UK), Lynda.Com (US), McGraw-Hill Education (US), Aptara Inc. (US), Blackboard Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Edmodo (US), Docebo (Canada), PowerSchool Group LLC (US), K12 Inc. (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), Udacity, Inc. (the US), and a few more.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Academic

• Corporate

By Technology

• Mobile E-learning

• Learning Management System

• Application Simulation Tool

• Rapid E-learning

• Podcasts

• Virtual Classroom

By Vendor

• Service Provider

• Content Provider

• By End-User

• Higher Education Institutions

• K-12 Schools

• Others

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the global online education market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC). While North America recorded the largest market share in the global online education market in 2017, the Asia-Pacific region will witness the fastest regional market growth

during the forecast period as Internet penetration increases along with increasing mobile device usage in emerging economies such as China. Is expected. India, Malaysia and Korea. In addition to domestic colleges that offer online distance learning courses, many American colleges are entering the region by offering online courses to students and workforces.

