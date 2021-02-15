Global Sales Tax Management Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Sales Tax Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sales Tax Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Avalara

Vertex, Inc.

SOVOS

AccurateTax.com

EGov Systems

CFS Tax Software

Xero

Thomson Reuters

Exactor

Wolters Kluwer

FedTax

Sales Tax DataLINK

PrepareLink LLC

LumaTax

LegalRaasta.com

Service Objects

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Midsize Business

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sales Tax Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sales Tax Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sales Tax Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

