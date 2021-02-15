Global and China Cognitive Computing Technology Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Globaland China Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
Global Cognitive Computing Technology Scope and Market Size
Cognitive Computing Technology market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cognitive Computing Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Machine Learning
Automated Reasoning
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Transportation
Retail
Energy & Power
IT & Telecom
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Cognitive Computing Technology market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Cognitive Computing Technology market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Expert System
SparkCognition
Cisco Systems
HPE
Palantir Technologies
Saffron Technology
ColdLight Solutions
CognitiveScale
Enterra Solutions
Numenta
Vicarious
CustomerMatrix
DataRobot