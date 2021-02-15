Global Patient Management Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2026

Patient Management Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Patient Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
MPN Software Systems
e-MDs
Clarifire
Chriscom
Dharma Healthcare
TeleTracking Technologies
Vitera Healthcare Solutions
BookingTimes
DocMate
Simple Interact
iTherapy Process
Gallery Partnership
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
