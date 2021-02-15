Global Network Security Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2026

Network Security Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Network Security Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
SolarWinds MSP
Webroot Software
Symantec
Malwarebytes
Kaspersky Lab
Splunk
Black Duck
LogMeIn Central
Rpost
Cloudflare
PureVPN
EventTracker
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
