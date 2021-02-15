Global Autoclaved Areated Concrete Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Analysis

The autoclaved aerated concrete market was valued at 7.2 billion in 2018 and is likely to grow at a 6.30% CAGR between 2019- 2025 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Autoclaved aerated concrete or AAC is a precast, foam concrete building material that is lightweight and ideal for producing concrete masonry units such as blocks. It is mostly used in void filling, bridge substructure, roof insulation, road construction, building construction materials, and others in various infrastructure, industrial, commercial, and residential projects.

Various factors are propelling the global autoclaved aerated concrete market industry share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include increasing industrialization and urbanization, growing infrastructure sector, demand for an affordable solution for building material, growing demand for lightweight construction materials, surging need for low-cost houses, & rising focus on soundproof and green buildings. Besides, low market penetration and increasing focus on construction projects with more affinity for earthquakes are also adding market growth.

On the flip side, lack of awareness and high cost are factors that may limit the global autoclaved aerated concrete market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the construction sector, which has degraded the demand for autoclaved aerated concrete and associated raw materials with the construction industry that are impacting the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market based on end use, size, application, and product type.

By product type, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into tile, cladding panel, wall panel, floor and roof panel, lintel, block, and others. Of these, the blocks segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By size, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into large, medium, and size. Of these, the large size will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into void filling, bridge sub-structure, roof insulation, road construction, building construction materials, and others. Of these, the building construction material segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By end use, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into infrastructure, industrial, commercial, and residential. Of these, the commercial segment will command the largest share over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, Europe will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Increasing application as a building material, booming construction industry, demand in the commercial sector, & different business incentives provided by legislative bodies are adding to the global autoclaved aerated concrete market growth in the region. The UK, Poland, and Germany are the key producers of autoclaved aerated concrete.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization in India & China, growing construction industry, and the presence of leading manufacturers are adding to the global autoclaved aerated concrete market growth in the region. Besides, technological advances in the building & construction sector, demand for green building, and demand for cost-effective material are also adding market growth.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period, and in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market report include AERCON AAC (US), JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. (India), Broco Industries (Indonesia), Biltech Building Elements Limited (India), Aircrete Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Xella Group (Germany), AERCON AAC (India), Masa Group (Germany), ACICO Industries (Kuwait), and Wehrhahn GmbH (Germany).

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/drivers-and-restraints-in-the-medical-pendant-market-mrfr-unleashes-the-forecast-for-2017-2023-2021-01-13

