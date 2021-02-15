Global European Online Gaming Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Online gaming has been a popular source of entertainment for the people in Europe. Mobile gaming is increasingly becoming popular in the region with rising use of smartphones. The growth rate for mobile gaming in this region is expected to be higher than computers. Mobile gaming market in Europe is forecasted to rise in the coming years with the rapid adoptions of smartphones.

The rise in affordability of the people of the region is expected to result in higher spending on digital games in the next few years and thereby surge in adoption of digital gaming. The transformational shift from traditional to online gaming has positively impacted the market. Online betting is the largest segment of the online gaming market due to ease of use and is further expected to remain the major segment of the market. Live casino is the fastest growing segment within the online casino market, which contributed to the increasing share of online casino in the market.

Geographically, the UK dominated the European online gaming market owing to ease of rules and regulations regarding playing. In the coming years, despite the United Kingdom being the largest market, other countries in Europe are estimated to see a higher growth rate. Increasing use of smartphones, desktops, and tablets would result in significant growth in online gaming in the region.

The adoption of local regulations by countries in Europe has changed the competitive scenario and in future, many countries are expected to be locally regulated, which means taxes on revenue and tougher regulations rules for companies. The online gaming companies are expanding their businesses through marketing spending, innovations and acquisitions in the region.

The report “European Online Gaming Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering Europe. The report profiles the key players of the market including Betsson AB, LeoVegas, Kindred Group, and Mr Green.

